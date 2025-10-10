War 2 OTT Verdict: Can Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller rule the digital space?

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is now streaming on Netflix. The spy action drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released on OTT following its decent theatrical run. If you missed War 2 in cinemas and are willing to watch it online, here are 11 tweets to read before watching the sequel.

Netizens have mixed opinions on War 2

Netizens had divided thoughts on the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer. Some social media users found it an interesting watch, and a section of the audience called it the ‘worst’ film of the YRF spy universe.

A user tweeted on micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), “#War2 - 1st half had 10 dialogues and 100 action sequences. Second half was better. Kiara deserved more screen space and a better arc. Ayan isn’t the only one at fault here. Screenplay, writing, dialogues, editing, everything could have been better. Hrithik though (red heart emoji).”

Another wrote, “#War2 Worst film in YRF Spy Universe...Nothing new in story and highly predictable....Overall: ⅕.” A third user found it a good watch. He wrote, “#War2 Actually a good film… (crying emoji).” Another remarked, “ #War2- Action Thriller Drama Ended With Misfire. Poor VFX! Not Gripping Screenplay. Action Stunt's DoT. 2.5/5 #Review.”

One more user wrote, “#War2 Ayan Mukerji Failed To Elaborate The Plot With Emotional Connection. Bad VFX, Back To Back Logic Less Scenes, Cliché Story Line Made It Tiresome to watch. Post Credit Scene Was A Relief. Better To End The Spyverse If They're Gonna Stick To The Same Storyline. Below Average.”

11 tweets to read before watching War 2 online

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is available to stream on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was released in cinemas along with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Though both movies underperformed at the box office, War 2 remained far behind the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. For the record, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer wrapped up its entire theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around Rs 360 crore, becoming the lowest grosser of the YRF spy universe.

