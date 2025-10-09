GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s cheek gets pulled by rude lady at Under The Castle Thailand, fans return favor

Jackson Wang’s MAGIC MAN 2 World Tour has begun with 2 sold-out shows at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. A fantastic show of talent, the soloist has managed to impress the attendees with his performance and sheer dedication to his art form. However, his visit to Thailand was not all pleasant, as videos have surfaced of the star being at the receiving end of some very ridiculous fan behavior. A woman was spotted suddenly pinching the 31-year-old’s cheek. Surprised by the action and visibly taken aback, the singer checked his face to see if they had applied something on his face or damaged him in any way. Now, fans have spotted the same person during an event line and did it back to her, much to her shock, as she was also seemingly kicked out of the queue.

A woman touches Jackson Wang without consent, causing anger among the fandom

Jackson Wang’s MAGIC MAN 2 World Tour has been receiving a lot of praise for the visible hard work that has gone into creating the many variations of performances on stage. The rumored 41-stop world tour has begun in Thailand with 2 shows in Bangkok and is all set to move to Macau next. Many videos retelling the unexpected fan behavior at an event post the concert have now surfaced, highlighting a woman’s odd actions towards the star.

Pulling Jackson Wang’s cheek, which left him and those around him worried, resulted in a repeat of actions from fans of the singer who pinched her cheek, later leaving her pointing fingers at them and complaining about it to security. The fan who took revenge for the singer was lauded by others as they were also heard asking why she would do that to him, and asked her to go to the police station. However, in turn, she was asked to leave the very ticket admission line that she was trying to cut through after being caught doing so multiple times previously.

Under The Castle Thailand, an event created by Team Wang, has been taken to EmSphere in Bangkok after successfully running in Shanghai and Singapore, including horror-themed events for fans of the singer.

