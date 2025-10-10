Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King official announcement be made on November 2? Netizens decode Siddharth Anand’s cryptic post

If there is an announcement that all the movie lovers are eagerly waiting for, then it has to be of Shah Rukh Khan’s next, King. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is currently in the shooting stage. The leaked pictures and videos from the sets have already taken the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. And now a cryptic post from the director himself has left netizens going crazy as it hints at some announcement soon.

Siddharth Anand shares a cryptic post

Taking to his official X handle, King director Siddharth Anand wrote, “Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock” The moment he dropped this tweet, netizens have been going berserk in the comments section. Many feel that the filmmaker has hinted at the release date of either the teaser release or an official poster launch of the film, which will star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and several others.

Fans' reaction to this post

One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Tik, tok... bang, boom... The bigger a #SRKian, the faster the heartbeat. Mine’s a stampede.” Another couple of fans tried to decode Siddharth Anand’s tweet and wrote, “2 tick 2 tock 2.11 it is. Message decoded,” followed by “Tick tock... feels like 2nd November is calling.” Some fans also wrote, “A play on words that we all understand perfectly. Are we officially starting the announcement, sir?”

Well, it is clear that fans are eagerly awaiting some official announcement, and now this tweet has only gotten the curiosity levels higher. Interestingly, it is SRK’s birthday on November 2, so we can definitely expect some surprise.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a picture from the sets of King with Shah Rukh Khan himself. She had arrived in Poland to shoot her bit, and this post was kind of a confirmation of her presence in the film.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, this action drama will also star Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Now we can only wait till November 2nd to see if the teaser or an official announcement is out or not. Till then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

