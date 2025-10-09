Red Velvet’s Wendy and Choi Yena shower praise on BTS’ Jin’s kindness and world class celeb status: ‘So thankful’

Jin’s generosity is known far and wide. The BTS member stays true to his nature always and knows how to keep those around him happy. Two of his collaborators on his solo albums, Red Velvet’s Wendy and Choi Yena, shared about their time together with the star and lauded him. On October 9, Wendy appeared on SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show; meanwhile, on the same day, Choi Yena sang his praises on MBC’s Radio Star.

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Choi Yena reveal Jin’s true self away from the cameras

Wendy spoke about her experience working with the oldest member from BTS on their collaboration song, Heart on the Window, as well as his appearance on her radio show, Wendy’s Youngstreet. “Jin made a promise to be loyal. He promised that if he ever appeared on a radio show, he would appear on mine. Since I participated in a song as a featured artist, he said he would definitely come. He told his company in advance and had them put it into his schedule. Before I could even ask, they said, ‘Wendy, he has decided to appear.’ I was so thankful.”

She recalled receiving a call to join him for a feature on his solo album. “I was wondering why they chose me [for Loser collaboration] and listened to the song. But the moment I heard the song, I realized, ‘Ah! This song is totally my style.’ I felt confident that I could pull it off. So with that confidence, I told him I'd definitely do it. It became a great opportunity for me having join him on the track.”

She revealed being invited to his solo concert as a guest. “The part where I truly felt that [he was] a world-class figure was when, even just for breakfast, they grilled thinly sliced samgyeopsal (pork belly) so deliciously. I could also freely choose whichever Jin ramen flavor I wanted, from mild or spicy. I remember very vividly how delicious it was.” She appreciated the fans’ reactions to their performance and how big the stage was, but the quality of food made her admit his world-class stature.

