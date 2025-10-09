Is Unstoppable High Kick star Jung Il Woo dating food brand CEO? Actor seemingly deletes Lovestagram pics

Jung Il Woo is leading by love! The 38-year-old actor hinted at his new relationship in a new Instagram update, only to delete it shortly after. And while the star has never spoken about him dating the woman in concern, many are convinced that it was indeed Lovestagram photos that made it to the actor’s public account, instead of probably his private one meant for his close friends, and were soon taken down. Now, many are waiting for him to comment on the swift deletion and his sweet remarks in the image.

Jung Il Woo hints at a relationship with a food brand CEO

On October 9, Jung Il Woo shared a couple of updates on his Instagram story. He could be seen taking a photo of a person sitting in front of him at a cafe. Dressed casually, his white T-shirt and good looks made for a total ‘boyfriend material’ photo, which was captioned ‘Good day’ with a pink flower emoji beside it. The other picture, seemingly taken by the actor himself and of the lady sitting opposite him, showed a woman in a matching white shirt look, hidden behind a cat face sticker. The same phrase made it to the photo with the actor tagging himself and the woman’s account on it.

Seemed to have been taking place while sitting together on the same table, in the middle of a meal, it was the matching outfits, the tags, and the sweet comments from them that raised dating rumors. However, what many believed was bigger proof was their matching phone cases. The actor boasted a green colored, patterned case, while the person behind the cat sticker had the same one in orange. Moreover, couple bracelets in black could be seen on both of their left hands as they snapped away from the other one.

The quick deletion from the actor raised more questions, while fans online began digging into the woman’s identity. They soon claimed that it was none other than Park Ji Soo, CEO of the plant-based alternative food brand Innohas. Interestingly, Jung Il Woo collaborated with the brand for their plant-based project.

