Rajvir Jawanda was the last person Varinder Singh Ghuman posted about just before his demise

The Punjabi film industry is mourning the loss of actor and renowned bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, who passed away at the age of 42 following a sudden cardiac arrest. Ghuman, known for his roles in Bollywood films like Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, tragically departed just a day after expressing grief online over the death of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda. In a heartbreaking twist of fate, that post about Jawanda turned out to be Ghuman's own final message.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varinder Singh Ghuman shared a picture of late Rajvir Jawanda and wrote a heartfelt message. It read, “RIP Brother. Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe.”

As per reports in The Tribune, Varinder Singh Ghuman breathed his last at 5:30 PM while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. Social media was filled with well-known names from the Punjabi film industry and the sports industry mourning his loss and paying their tributes.

Varinder followed a vegan lifestyle and was well-known for his physique. Without eating any eggs or meat, he proudly shared his fitness story. He had a solid fan following on Instagram, with over 1 million followers. His social media bio reads, "India’s Biggest Vegetarian Bodybuilder."

Before working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Varinder worked in Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans and Marjaavan. He made his Punjabi film debut in 2012 with the film Kabaddi Once Again.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday, October 8, succumbing to injuries sustained in a serious bike accident. The incident occurred on September 27 while he was on a trip in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. After the accident, which caused major head and spine injuries, Jawanda suffered a cardiac arrest. He was subsequently placed on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he fought a long battle before ultimately passing away. His cremation took place on Thursday, attended by his family and colleagues from the music industry.

