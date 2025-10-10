TXT’s Huening Kai reveals truth behind drinking night out with girlfriend rumors: ‘Wanted to be someone you trust’

On October 8, an online user claimed they had spotted TXT member Huening Kai with a woman drinking at a private room until the wee hours of the morning. They returned in a car after all the customers of the venue had left, with the post showing videos of them outside the venue, with the lady in question having trouble standing. Many questioned who the person was, with some pointing fingers at his older sister, Lea. However, Huening Kai came clean in a long message addressed to his fans, where he revealed meeting an acquaintance. He apologized for his oversight and for causing misunderstandings.

Huening Kai clears the air about a night out with an acquaintance

Writing to MOAs (TXT’s fandom) via the Weverse direct messaging feature, Huening Kai said, “I feel really sorry towards MOAs and don’t understand why I should avoid talking about this, so I’ll tell you. I was with an acquaintance, and it was a situation where I couldn’t leave her there, so I dropped her off and returned to the dorms right away.“ However, he specified that, as every other place was closed, they went to the only open private room to catch up.

The 23-year-old specified that he usually never hangs out with anyone, but since they were meeting after a long time, he went there and wondered what could be done in that situation, but decided to drop off his friend. He does not wish to implicate fellow TXT members due to this issue. “I’m sorry for causing concern and worrying you guys. Since I hate lying, I just wanted to be honest about it.” Huening Kai reassured his fans that there was nothing to be concerned about, despite the many misunderstandings that were caused. He plans on focusing on his work. The singer went on to apologize to his staff as well as teammates, and MOA. “I wanted to become someone that you trust, but I feel like I haven’t given you that trust, so I’m sorry.”

In follow-up texts, the Korean-American star added that he has a lot of immaturity that he’d like to fix, so if there was something he wasn’t communicating properly, to let him know.

