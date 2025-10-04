F1 The Movie Completes 100 Days at Indian Box Office grossing over 125 crore

F1: The Movie has proven to be a marathon runner, completing 100 days of the run at the Indian box office today. The film is playing at 11 cinemas in its fifteenth week. The Brad Pitt starrer motorsport drama, which released in June, has grossed over Rs. 125 crore (USD 14.55 million) in India. The film ranks as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year and fifteenth among all-time Hollywood grossers in India.

F1: The Movie, in its run, endured competition from several releases, including multiple summer tentpole releases from Hollywood. These competing films often pushed it out of premium IMAX screens, but strong audience demand consistently brought it back. Another highlight for the film's run was that it set the weekly record for Hollywood films in India for the ninth week.

Notably, F1: The Movie is the second consecutive film for director Joseph Kosinski to have a 100-day run in India. His previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, ran for more than twenty weeks, though its business was well under half of F1.

The Week Wise Box Office Collections of F1: The Movie in India are as follows:

Week Gross Week One Rs. 42.70 cr. Week Two Rs. 30.60 cr. Week Three Rs. 16.40 cr. Week Four Rs. 13.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 5.20 cr. Week Six Rs. 5.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 4.00 cr. Week Eight Rs. 1.45 cr. Week Nine Rs. 3.20 cr. Week Ten Rs. 2.20 cr. Week Eleven Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Twelve Rs. 0.27 cr. Week Thirteen Rs. 0.22 cr. Week Fourteen Rs. 0.18 cr. Total Rs. 125.17 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Collects 51cr on Day 2 in India with Exceptional Hold in South India