Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Extended First Week: Varun Dhawan’s rom-com earns Rs 41 crore in 8 days

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wrapped its extended opening week on a poor note. The movie collected Rs 41.50 crore nett in 8 days of its theatrical run, with Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore coming on Thursday. The weekdays hold was initially better due to Buy-One-Get-One offers but even that is losing steam now. In fact, the collections are now at a very low level. However, the weekdays have done enough for it to escalate over the Rs 50 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

However, it won’t change anything for the box office fate of the film as it already tanked in its opening weekend itself. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie will end up as another flop.

Post pandemic, the genre or midscale films in general are struggling, a major factor of it being erosion of the theatrical base by digital. The eight week window, which is there to safeguard the theatrical business, is turning out to be little more than a gate on an open fence. The bigger event films, backed by anticipation, can still overcome this but the mid scale films with no anticipation factor are being relegated as OTT films by audiences since it’s just a wait of eight weeks to catch them. There are some movies which get good appreciation and sail through, but even they aren’t scoring as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a pretty good trailer. The songs weren’t big hits but they were fine. In the old days, that would have given the film an opening. In today’s time, it didn't help the business because the audience is more than easy to wait for the OTT premiere. The need is for industry to make this wait inconvenient by elongating the window to something like six months, otherwise it's tough for the genre and mid scale films.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 9.25 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore 3 Rs 7.50 crore 4 Rs 8.00 crore 5 Rs 3.15 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 2.60 crore 8 Rs 1.75-2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 41.50 crore net

