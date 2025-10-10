BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik promise to love with their EYES CLOSED in new collab, music video explained

BLINKs, your new K-pop obsession might just be here! On Friday, October 10, Jisoo and Zayn Malik dropped their one-of-a-kind collaboration song, EYES CLOSED. The highly anticipated release was first teased earlier this week, and without too much promotion, fans were treated to a music video starring the two stars. Their visual chemistry was off the charts in the 3 minutes and 11 seconds of a crazy crossover.

What is EYES CLOSED music video about?

Themed mostly white and red, the two are shown as people not meant for each other, but fate brings them together anyway. Their vocals blend in perfectly with the other, EYES CLOSED makes for a story that runs its course in space. Waking up in a pod, the two contemplate their relationship. The appearance of Saturn, the planet, and how its rings symbolize their love story has also been explored in the music video. Gazing at the outer world from their ‘spaceship’ floating around is also shown.

With other space travelers by their side, the two stand close while approaching the planet. Their vehicle keeps rotating around the planet, never reaching its destination. Meanwhile, the two fall in love despite ‘not being right for each other’.

This is Jisoo's first release in 8 months following the drop of her solo album AMORTAGE. She is also currently in the middle of a world tour alongside fellow BLACKPINK members, while also balancing her acting career. Her last appearance was in the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and more. The girl group is currently working on their new mini-album, said to be eyeing a November release, post which they will resume the DEADLINE world tour.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik just announced a three-part documentary series alongside former fellow One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, with whom he previously had a public falling out. The two will take a road trip in the US and talk about their musical careers, past, and personal lives.

