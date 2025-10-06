Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: From airport-like security scanners to Aryan Khan having entire floor, Raghav Juyal spills it all

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that almost all of us have wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat from inside. This palatial abode is not only his residence but also an iconic spot in Mumbai, visited by many fans each day. Well, in a recent interview, Raghav Juyal, who worked with Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, opened up about his experience of visiting Mannat.

From going through airport-like security scanners at the entrance to the Khan lad having an entire floor to himself, Juyal revealed a couple of things about Mannat.

Raghav Juyal shares his experience of visiting Mannat

Talking to NDTV, Raghav Juyal recalled the time when he had visited Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion, Mannat. He went there to meet Aryan Khan. The dancer-turned-actor revealed that the first time he entered his house, he had to go through a scanner like the ones at the airport. He added that back then, people did not recognise him much, and everyone wondered if someone had come to find work.

Juyal continued, "By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan's house-you don't have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, 'Come, let's go up,' and of course, one floor was his. We sat there and jammed, and later we went out for dinner with his friends."

His revelation took a hilarious turn when he spoke about narrating this entire experience to his mom over a phone call. Raghav quipped that the moment he told his mother that he had visited Mannat, his mother bombarded him with questions about the bathrooms, the library etc. Raghav admitted that he had to calm her down, joking, “didn't go there as a broker”.

Raghav Juyal’s work front

On the work front, Raghav Juyal has been doing some really good work and gaining a lot of recognition. He has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Aanya Singh in prominent roles.

