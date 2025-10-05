Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Full contestants list and everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi-hosted TV reality show

Bigg Boss Tamil 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to begin its broadcast and streaming soon with a grand launch. As the show returns this year, here are the complete details about the highly anticipated reality programme.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2025, with a grand launch. The grand launch episode, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, will be available for broadcast at 6 PM on Star Vijay TV and streaming on JioHotstar.

This season of the show is expected to feature a space theme with futuristic elements incorporated into the house’s design.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 contestants

As the format of the show is expected to remain consistent with the previous seasons, the official list of contestants will be revealed during the premiere episode.

According to several reports, the expected contestants include: Cooku with Comali fame Kani Thiru, social media content creator Diwakar, model and content creator Aurora Sinclair, actor-director Praveen Gandhi, debate speaker Kongu Manjunadhan, soap opera star Vinoth Babu, standup comedian Vikkals Vikram, and many more are expected to join the show.

However, an official confirmation is pending.

Bigg Boss Season 8

Bigg Boss Season 8 aired from October 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The season marked Vijay Sethupathi’s debut as the host, taking over from Kamal Haasan, who stepped down due to his film commitments. Haasan had hosted the show for seven consecutive seasons since its inception.

The 8th season of the show had a Boys vs Girls theme and concluded with a grand finale on January 19, 2025. The show had Muthukumaran Jegatheesan as the winner, with actress Soundariya Nanjundan becoming the 1st runner-up. Other finalists included Vishal, Pavithra, and Rayan as the following runner-ups.

A notable highlight of the last season was contestant Jacquline Lydia’s performance in the reality TV show.

The actress and TV host had made history in the Bigg Boss by becoming the most-nominated contestant in the Indian Bigg Boss franchise. She was nominated every week during her 15-week stay in the house and was consistently saved by the audience.

