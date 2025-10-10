Rashmika Mandanna subtly flaunts her ring after getting engaged to Vijay Devarakonda, WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda recently made headlines after reports of their engagement surfaced on the internet. Fans’ happiness knew no limits, and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Although the duo have not shared any pictures publicly, it seems like the Pushpa actress has subtly confirmed their engagement by flaunting her ring in her latest Instagram reel.

Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring steals the limelight in her latest reel

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video with her furry friend. The actress appeared playful as she spent quality time with her pet dog. However, what caught our attention was the engagement ring that she wore.

While Vijay Devarakonda’s team has confirmed that the Dear Comrade stars are engaged, it is the first time that the netizens noticed Rashmika with the ring. Talking about the design, it has a huge shiny diamond that screams all love.

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song.”

The song she was talking about in the caption was her own Rahein Naa Rahein Hum from her upcoming movie, Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khuranna. The official song was released this morning. Earlier, the actress had shared her memories of filming Thamma’s first song, Tum Mere Naa Huye, with BTS pictures.

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumored to be dating for a long time. The two worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), which brought them closer. Both the young sensations are set to reunite together on Rahul Sankrityan's next film. On the personal front, Vijay and Rashmika are heading to tie the knot in February 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Atlee hopes Rishab Shetty takes home National Award for Kantara Chapter 1: 'He is wonderful inspiration…’