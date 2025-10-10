EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Celebs at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor’s Karva Chauth celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor and others arrive

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor has organised a Karva Chauth celebration at her place like every year and many celebs from Shilpa Shetty to Mira Kapoor have arrived for the same.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Oct 10, 2025  |  05:26 PM IST |  49K
Picture credit: Viral Bhayani

It is Karva Chauth day, when all the married women dress up in their best outfits and fast for their husbands' long life. Like every year, this year too, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, has organised a lavish celebration at her mansion. Many female celebs, including Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor and others, arrived in style for the special occasion.

Raveena Tandon, in a yellow saree, was the epitome of beauty and grace. She looked lovely with her hair tied in a bun, and she decorated it with yellow flowers. She held her puja plate decorated with a shiny red cloth and smiled for the paps. That sindoor in her head, mangalsutra around her neck and a contrasting blue colored choker necklace made her look perfect.


Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a stunning red colored saree with golden zari border. Her backless blouse with heavy embellishments all over and the cute potli bag she carried made heads turn.


Shilpa Shetty looked like an Indian princess in an Anarkali Sharara set. Her hairstyle, makeup, accessories and mostly her smile, everything was top-notch and will make the heartbeats of millions race.


Apart from them, Maheep Kapoor, who is a regular at this event stunned in a Punjabi suit. She wore a red colored short kurta with golden zari work and paired it with a light blue Patiala. Her golden embellished potli bag made her outfit stand out.


