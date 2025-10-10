7 feel-good comfort movies on OTT for lazy Sundays: Piku to The Lunchbox

1- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Release Date: 15 July 2011

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

This visually stunning road-trip movie celebrates friendship, travel, and self-discovery. With its breathtaking Spanish scenery, soul-stirring poetry by Farhan Akhtar, and perfect blend of humor and heart, it inspires you to chase life fully.

2- Queen

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko

Release Date: 7 March 2014

Watch on: Netflix

A quintessential story of self-love and independence, starring talented Kangana Ranaut. The film's storyline follows young girl Rani, who is left at the altar after her partner leaves her because of her personality. Sad, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. Kangana Ranaut's portrayal is both genuinely funny and incredibly empowering.

3- The Lunchbox

Cast: Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid

Release Date: 20 September 2013

Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This film is a gentle, deeply moving gem that defines "slice-of-life" cinema. It tells the unique story of a connection blossoming in Mumbai through handwritten notes mistakenly delivered inside a lunchbox. Its subtle emotions and realistic charm make it a wonderfully soothing and heartfelt watch.

4- Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

Release Date: 10 August 2001

Watch on: Netflix

This cult classic redefined how friendship was portrayed in modern Indian cinema. It’s a refreshing and timeless movie that captures the joys and struggles of growing up and navigating relationships, all with an unforgettable soundtrack and performances by actors.

5- Piku

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan

Release Date: 8 May 2015

Watch on: SonyLIV

This film beautifully captures the quirky, relatable chaos of a father-daughter relationship. This road-trip comedy-drama uses natural humor and simple, everyday family dynamics to create a truly warm and comforting experience. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan’s chemistry is an extended bonus.

6- Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh

Release Date: 26 October 2007

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

A fantastic, life-affirming romantic-comedy about two contrasting personalities (an energetic, talkative girl and a quiet, depressed businessman) who find love on a memorable journey. It’s an adorable movie that proves opposites attract! Both Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave their best performances.

7- Kumbalangi Nights

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Anna Ben

Release Date: 7 February 2019

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

This critically acclaimed Malayalam film is a simply beautiful and deeply calming story of healing and finding family. Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village, it follows four estranged brothers who learn to let go of their differences and embrace love and support for one another. The movie's stunning visuals and genuine, heartfelt honesty make it a truly immersive experience.

