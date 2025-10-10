7 feel-good comfort movies on OTT for lazy Sundays: Piku to The Lunchbox
Want to boost your mood on Sunday? Here are the 7 best feel-good comfort movies available for streaming, that will guarantee to leave you smiling and feeling warm inside.
1- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
Release Date: 15 July 2011
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
This visually stunning road-trip movie celebrates friendship, travel, and self-discovery. With its breathtaking Spanish scenery, soul-stirring poetry by Farhan Akhtar, and perfect blend of humor and heart, it inspires you to chase life fully.
2- Queen
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko
Release Date: 7 March 2014
Watch on: Netflix
A quintessential story of self-love and independence, starring talented Kangana Ranaut. The film's storyline follows young girl Rani, who is left at the altar after her partner leaves her because of her personality. Sad, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. Kangana Ranaut's portrayal is both genuinely funny and incredibly empowering.
3- The Lunchbox
Cast: Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid
Release Date: 20 September 2013
Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
This film is a gentle, deeply moving gem that defines "slice-of-life" cinema. It tells the unique story of a connection blossoming in Mumbai through handwritten notes mistakenly delivered inside a lunchbox. Its subtle emotions and realistic charm make it a wonderfully soothing and heartfelt watch.
4- Dil Chahta Hai
Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia
Release Date: 10 August 2001
Watch on: Netflix
This cult classic redefined how friendship was portrayed in modern Indian cinema. It’s a refreshing and timeless movie that captures the joys and struggles of growing up and navigating relationships, all with an unforgettable soundtrack and performances by actors.
5- Piku
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan
Release Date: 8 May 2015
Watch on: SonyLIV
This film beautifully captures the quirky, relatable chaos of a father-daughter relationship. This road-trip comedy-drama uses natural humor and simple, everyday family dynamics to create a truly warm and comforting experience. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan’s chemistry is an extended bonus.
6- Jab We Met
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh
Release Date: 26 October 2007
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
A fantastic, life-affirming romantic-comedy about two contrasting personalities (an energetic, talkative girl and a quiet, depressed businessman) who find love on a memorable journey. It’s an adorable movie that proves opposites attract! Both Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave their best performances.
7- Kumbalangi Nights
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Anna Ben
Release Date: 7 February 2019
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
This critically acclaimed Malayalam film is a simply beautiful and deeply calming story of healing and finding family. Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village, it follows four estranged brothers who learn to let go of their differences and embrace love and support for one another. The movie's stunning visuals and genuine, heartfelt honesty make it a truly immersive experience.
