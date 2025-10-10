EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

7 feel-good comfort movies on OTT for lazy Sundays: Piku to The Lunchbox

Want to boost your mood on Sunday? Here are the 7 best feel-good comfort movies available for streaming, that will guarantee to leave you smiling and feeling warm inside.

By Apeksha Verma
Updated on Oct 10, 2025  |  05:09 PM IST |  97K
Pic credit: IMDb

1- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Release Date: 15 July 2011

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video


This visually stunning road-trip movie celebrates friendship, travel, and self-discovery. With its breathtaking Spanish scenery, soul-stirring poetry by Farhan Akhtar, and perfect blend of humor and heart, it inspires you to chase life fully.

2- Queen 

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko

Release Date: 7 March 2014

Watch on: Netflix


A quintessential story of self-love and independence, starring talented Kangana Ranaut. The film's storyline follows young girl Rani, who is left at the altar after her partner leaves her because of her personality. Sad, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. Kangana Ranaut's portrayal is both genuinely funny and incredibly empowering.

3- The Lunchbox

Cast: Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid

Release Date: 20 September 2013

Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

 


This film is a gentle, deeply moving gem that defines "slice-of-life" cinema. It tells the unique story of a connection blossoming in Mumbai through handwritten notes mistakenly delivered inside a lunchbox. Its subtle emotions and realistic charm make it a wonderfully soothing and heartfelt watch.

4- Dil Chahta Hai 

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

Release Date: 10 August 2001

Watch on: Netflix


This cult classic redefined how friendship was portrayed in modern Indian cinema. It’s a refreshing and timeless movie that captures the joys and struggles of growing up and navigating relationships, all with an unforgettable soundtrack and performances by actors.

5- Piku 

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan

Release Date: 8 May 2015

Watch on: SonyLIV


This film beautifully captures the quirky, relatable chaos of a father-daughter relationship. This road-trip comedy-drama uses natural humor and simple, everyday family dynamics to create a truly warm and comforting experience. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan’s chemistry is an extended bonus.

6- Jab We Met 

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh

Release Date: 26 October 2007

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video


A fantastic, life-affirming romantic-comedy about two contrasting personalities (an energetic, talkative girl and a quiet, depressed businessman) who find love on a memorable journey. It’s an adorable movie that proves opposites attract! Both Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave their best performances.

7- Kumbalangi Nights 

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Anna Ben 

Release Date: 7 February 2019

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video


This critically acclaimed Malayalam film is a simply beautiful and deeply calming story of healing and finding family. Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village, it follows four estranged brothers who learn to let go of their differences and embrace love and support for one another. The movie's stunning visuals and genuine, heartfelt honesty make it a truly immersive experience.

 

