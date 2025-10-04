Selena Gomez Shares UNSEEN BTS Moments From Benny Blanco Wedding Including Writing Vows: PICS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married last week, but they’re not letting the moments slip away from them. The two stars have been all about sharing their happy memories with fans and followers on their social media, as well as especially those who were unable to attend the ceremony. A new update from the songstress reveals the very moment she perfected her vows for her beloved, as well as those special instances ahead of her wedding, with friends and family, which she will never forget.

Selena Gomez takes fans behind the big moments from her wedding to Benny Blanco

Captioning her post, ‘From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most..’, she attached it to a carousel of eight little pockets of memories from the days leading up to her big day. Her first photo in the collection was that of before the event, during a casual conversation with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar, Jennifer Stone, in tow. The bride-to-be could be seen relaxing in a room, probably rehearsing her honeymoon fits. She wore a blue robe with exaggerated glasses whose veil covered her head. A party seems to be going on behind her with balloon strings floating in the air.

The following images included one of her sitting on her bed and jotting down her vows, perfecting them ahead of time, as well as sharing conversations with her gal pals.

Some chill occasions with her fiancé, while they took a walk on the beach as well as sat sunbathing, also made it to her post-wedding dump alongside a sweet photo of her cake and that of Benny Blanco making some drinks. The last photo showed her in a ‘done and dusted’ manner, dressed in a white dress, walking off to her car.

The couple got engaged last December with a sweet picnic proposal and have been planning their wedding since the start of the year. The ceremony was kept mostly private, with only close friends and a few industry mates joining them, including Taylor Swift.

