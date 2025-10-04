They Call Him OG held well on its 2nd Friday, collecting Rs. 5.75 crore (approx) at the Indian box office, pretty much all of which came from the Telugu states. The film crossed Rs. 200 crore mark in India, becoming the first Pawan Kalyan film to hit the double century in India. Globally, the film has collected Rs. 262 crore approx so far.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG is as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 194.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 200.25 cr.

This would have been an excellent 2nd Friday number if it were a normal day. It compares well to the 2nd Fridays of films like Pushpa 2 (Rs. 8.75 crore) and Kalki (Rs. 7 crore) in APTS. The film would have been looking at Rs. 25 crore plus weekend, possibly closer to Rs. 30 crore. However, since there was some residual holiday effect baked in yesterday, the growth on the weekend would likely be muted than normal.

It would be great if the film can still get some growth and hit Rs. 20 crore because that’s what it needs to keep it on track to Rs. 200 crore in the Telugu states. The film is a HIT, but crossing Rs. 200 crore in APTS will be a good result that will cement its status. Distributors require the film to collect around Rs. 250 crore to sail through. That, however, is irrelevant. They will be losing heavily, but that’s due to irrational buying rather than the box office performance itself.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 171.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 69.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 23.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 78.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 200.25 cr. United States USD 5,125,000 Rest of World USD 1,825,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,950,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 262.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Collects 51cr on Day 2 in India with Exceptional Hold in South India