The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal spills tea about South debut The Paradise with Nani: ‘Wait for my look’

Nani starrer The Paradise is slated to release in theaters on March 26, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is expected to be a massive action venture. Now, Raghav Juyal, who is making his South debut with this film, recently shared his insights into the project.

Raghav Juyal lauds his South debut The Paradise

Speaking with Mid-Day, Raghav Juyal spoke about The Paradise, especially praising his co-star Nani.

As the actor expressed his excitement to work with Srikanth Odela, he said, “Whoever has watched his (Odela's) previous film, Dasara, would know that his vision is impeccable. What he is doing with this film is also so thrilling to experience.”

“The announcement of the film itself was crazy, now wait for my look. You will love it. Also, it’s a treat to work with the natural star! He is amazing. And this is not just in Telugu, but it’s a pan-world film. It’s being made in Spanish and English as well,” Raghav added.

Raghav Juyal is currently enjoying the success of his latest show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aryan Khan in his debut venture, the series features him in a key role alongside Bobby Deol and Lakshya Lalwani. The web series is currently streaming on Netflix.

More about The Paradise

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role and directed by Srikanth Odela, was initially announced with a special video. The glimpse showcased the Natural Star in a rugged, wild avatar, generating significant buzz among fans.

The makers later revealed that Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal will play the primary antagonist in the film. Additionally, veteran actor Mohan Babu was recently announced by the team to portray a pivotal role.

Nani’s upcoming movies

Nani last starred in director Sailesh Kolanu’s action crime drama, HIT: The Third Case. It marked the 3rd installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe, following films led by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. With Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, the movie ended with a post-credit scene, setting up a fourth installment starring Karthi.

Looking ahead, Nani is set to collaborate with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth for an action film. The upcoming project is said to be part of the expanding cinematic universe that connects the OG and Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

