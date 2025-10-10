Atlee hopes Rishab Shetty takes home National Award for Kantara Chapter 1: 'He is wonderful inspiration…’

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in theaters on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shetty himself, the epic mythological period drama is running successfully in theaters. Now, Jawan director Atlee has heaped immense praise on the film and expressed his hope that Rishab wins a National Award for it.

Atlee heaps praise for Kantara: Chapter 1 and why Rishab Shetty should win a National Award

Speaking with India Today, Atlee revealed that he was in Amsterdam when Kantara: Chapter 1 released, and that he drove 2 and a half hours to watch the film on the first day.

The director said, “I was in Amsterdam when the film was released. On day one, I watched it in theatres. I drove for about two and a half hours to the theatre to watch it. Immediately after, I called Rishab, who is a good friend of mine and someone I have great respect for.”

“After seeing the film, I can say he is a wonderful inspiration for all filmmakers. What he has pulled off is something that is not humanly possible. As a director, I can say it is incredibly difficult to execute such a film. But he’s also the actor in it, and it’s not just any other character to play. It takes a lot of rhythm within you to bring that out,” Atlee added.

Atlee expressed his deep admiration for Rishab Shetty, calling him an inspiration and stating that he hopes Rishab wins a National Award for his performance.

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, is a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. Set centuries before the events of the first film, this installment explores deeper into mythological and cultural themes.

The story unfolds during the Kadamba dynasty’s reign and revolves around a conflict between the king of Bangra and the protagonist Berme, who clash over the sacred land of the Kantara tribe.

In addition to Rishab, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and many more in key roles.

Atlee’s next movie

Atlee is currently working on the film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun. The movie is said to have a ‘parallel universe’ storyline with Deepika Padukone playing one of the female leads.

