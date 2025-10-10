Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 9: Rishab Shetty's HIT film enters 2nd weekend on a good note

Kantara: Chapter 1 entered the second week today, adding another Rs 6.50 crore to the tally on Day 9. It's a strong hold and a drop of 40 percent with respect to its first Friday. The total cume of Kantara: Chapter 1 now reached Rs 108 crore net approx at the Hindi box office.

The Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to see a good spike on Saturday and Sunday so that it can wrap its second weekend on a high. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to make another Rs 30 crore in the second weekend. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, it will cross the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of the second week. The mythological epic saga will enjoy another open week due to no significant release until Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which will ensure a good outing at the cinemas.

Since the movies with reception are performing well even after the new releases, Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to be the one. It has good chances of luring the audience to the cinemas even post Diwali 2025 releases. If the movie maintains a good occupancy further, it will hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in Hindi.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 21.50 crore 5 Rs 8.00 crore 6 Rs 10.50 crore 7 Rs 7.50 crore 8 Rs 6.50 crore 9 Rs 6.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 107.50 crore net

Kantara: Chapter 1 released in cinemas alongside Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, it remained unaffected by the clash and has maintained a good lead over its rival release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mirai Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Second Biggest Grosser for Teja Sajja