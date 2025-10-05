EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Who is Malti Chahar? Meet cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, who is expected to make wild card entry in Bigg Boss 19

Meet Matli Chahar, the actress and cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, who will likely be making an entry in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19.

By Goutham S
Published on Oct 05, 2025  |  10:39 AM IST |  3K
Who is Malti Chahar?
Who is Malti Chahar? (PC: Malti Chahar, IG)

Bigg Boss Season 19 is heating up with intensity with every single progressing episode. As wild card entrants are set to enter the show soon, it seems that actress and Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, will also become a contestant on the show.

Let’s take a quick look at the actress and her career.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar is an actress and model who is expected to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house soon. Born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, she is the older sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Latest Articles