Who is Malti Chahar? Meet cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, who is expected to make wild card entry in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is heating up with intensity with every single progressing episode. As wild card entrants are set to enter the show soon, it seems that actress and Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, will also become a contestant on the show.

Let’s take a quick look at the actress and her career.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar is an actress and model who is expected to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house soon. Born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, she is the older sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar.