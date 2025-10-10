Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Three Weeks: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film nets 106 crore in Rs 21 days

Jolly LLB 3 added Rs 7.40 crore in the third week, with an estimated Rs 50 lakh coming on the third Thursday (Day 21). The film didn’t completely fizzle out despite two major new releases- Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, so that’s a minor positive but that doesn’t change much for the film as the damage was done in the first week itself.

Still the film has done well to cross Rs 100 crore nett and now possibly get to Rs 110 crore because at one point even the three-digit figure seemed like might be a challenge. The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 has reached slightly over Rs 106 crore by the end of the three weeks.

The movie is now in its final legs and it is crawling towards its theatrical end. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer is set to wind its box office journey on an average note. Comparatively, Jolly LLB 3 performed better than Akshay Kumar’ Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force.

When compared to other stars’ movies in the similar zone like Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2, the courtroom drama remained far behind.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore 18 Rs 0.60 crore (est.) 19 Rs 0.75 crore 20 Rs 0.55 crore 21 Rs 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 106.30 crore (est.)

