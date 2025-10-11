Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Friday: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy adds Rs 50 lakh on Day 22, eyes Rs 110 crore final

Jolly LLB 3 registered a nominal jump on the fourth Friday, collecting Rs 50 lakh nett. The movie is expected to see reasonable growth on Saturday and Sunday, likely adding around Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in the fourth weekend. The 22-day total cume of Jolly LLB 3 reached Rs 106.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Going by the present trends, the movie is expected to wind its theatrical run soon around the Rs 110 crore nett mark, which is a decent figure to say the least. Though it's not enough to make this courtroom drama a clean HIT, it's reasonable considering how Akshay Kumar's movies are faring in the post-pandemic times. Jolly LLB 3 has performed better than Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. The big plus is that Akshay Kumar definitely has underperformers this year, but no flops.

Fans should hope for a perfect comeback of Khiladi Kumar with Priyadarshan-directed Bhooth Bangla next year. He also has Haiwaan and Welcome Back in the pipeline.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore 18 Rs 0.60 crore 19 Rs 0.75 crore 20 Rs 0.55 crore 21 Rs 0.45 crore 22 Rs 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 106.75 crore (est.)

