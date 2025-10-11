EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Friday: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy adds Rs 50 lakh on Day 22, eyes Rs 110 crore final

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, earned Rs 50 lakh on the 4th Friday, registering a nominal jump over Thursday.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Oct 11, 2025 | 12:24 AM IST | 3K
Akshay Kumar
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Friday: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy adds Rs 50 lakh on Day 22, eyes Rs 110 crore final (Credits: Star Studios)

Jolly LLB 3 registered a nominal jump on the fourth Friday, collecting Rs 50 lakh nett. The movie is expected to see reasonable growth on Saturday and Sunday, likely adding around Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in the fourth weekend. The 22-day total cume of Jolly LLB 3 reached Rs 106.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Going by the present trends, the movie is expected to wind its theatrical run soon around the Rs 110 crore nett mark, which is a decent figure to say the least. Though it's not enough to make this courtroom drama a clean HIT, it's reasonable considering how Akshay Kumar's movies are faring in the post-pandemic times. Jolly LLB 3 has performed better than Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. The big plus is that Akshay Kumar definitely has underperformers this year, but no flops. 

Fans should hope for a perfect comeback of Khiladi Kumar with Priyadarshan-directed Bhooth Bangla next year. He also has Haiwaan and Welcome Back in the pipeline. 

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3: 

Day

Box Office (Nett)

1

Rs 12.00 crore

2

Rs 18.25 crore

3

Rs 19.75 crore

4

Rs 5 crore

5

Rs 6.50 crore

6

Rs 4.50 crore  

7

Rs 4.00 crore

8

Rs 4.00 crore

9

Rs 7.00 crore

10

Rs 6.75 crore 

11

Rs 2.50 crore

12 

Rs 3.25 crore 

13

Rs 3.50 crore

14

Rs 1.90 crore 

15

Rs 1.10 crore

16

Rs 1.65 crore 

17

Rs 2.25 crore 

18

Rs 0.60 crore 
19

Rs 0.75 crore 
20

Rs 0.55 crore 
21

Rs 0.45 crore 
22 Rs 0.50 crore (est.)

Total

Rs 106.75 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

