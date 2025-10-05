Rashmika Mandanna shares first post amid engagement buzz with Vijay Deverakonda; Samantha on break for therapy

Rashmika Mandanna dropped her first social media post amid her engagement reports with long-time boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from behind-the-scenes moments of Thamma's first song, Tum Mere Na Huye. The romantic song was released a couple of days ago and has taken over the internet ever since, with Rashmika Mandanna channelising her sizzling avatar.

The actress shared the story behind the song shoot. She revealed that it was a ‘banging idea’ of director Aditya Sarpotdar and Producer Dinesh Vijan to utilise such a ‘stunning’ location for a song. Her caption reads, “The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here.. it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible.. and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised..”

She further thanked all the technicians involved in creating magic on the screens. “So a big, big shout out to all the dancers, the costume department, the set guys, the lights department, the direction department, the production department, everyone. This song was possible Cz of your hard work.. They are now your Tadaka and Alok. I hope you love them, feel them, dance with them, and enjoy watching them,” added Rashmika.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to her therapy session. The actress shared a cute picture of herself while writing, “It's that time again. Every three months, I return to silence, my sacred ritual, my happy place. @ishafoundation.” She also conducted a Q&A session, during which she referred to the Isha Foundation as her ‘second home’.

While responding to a fan query, Samantha said, “Isha is my second home. I have been coming here for many, many years, and I think this place recharges me, grounds me, reminds me how special life is. I think Isha has seen me through many, many ups and downs, and it will always be my second home. It's not necessary for you to be religious or even spiritual, for that matter, but this place is for everyone, and each person has a different experience, which is why I keep coming back here. It's truly very special.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jackie Shroff, Jayaram and others reunite for 80s batch meet and it's wild fashion affair