Trisha Krishnan breaks silence on wedding rumors with a savage reply: 'Schedule the honeymoon too'

Trisha Krishnan was recently rumored to marry a Chandigarh-based businessman. However, the Leo actress herself has now shut down the wedding speculations with a witty and sarcastic remark.

Taking to her social media handle, Trisha said, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too,” putting an end to her marriage rumors.

Trisha Krishnan responds to wedding rumors

For those unaware, Trisha Krishnan recently made the headlines after reports claimed she was soon entering wedlock with a businessman from Chandigarh, with alleged approval from her parents. However, neither the actress nor her parents confirmed the reports.

Now, Trisha herself has ended the buzz with a simple yet pointed social media post. Interestingly, Trisha is known to be private about her personal life. She has previously mentioned that if she meets the right person, she would consider marriage.

Back in 2015, Trisha Krishnan was engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. However, the actress called off the engagement afterwards, citing compatibility issues. At the time, speculations indicated that the couple split due to her decision to continue her acting career after marriage.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer film Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster actioner narrates the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a mafia boss from Delhi who is double-crossed by his foster son, Amaran, leading to a brutal face-off. Trisha played the role of Indhrani, who is the love interest of both Sakthivel and, later, Amaran.

Apart from the main cast, the film also featured Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and more in pivotal roles. Moreover, it is streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Trisha Krishnan is set to appear in Karuppu, starring Suriya. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the upcoming film is described as a mythological action drama. In addition, she also has the Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara lined up for release.

