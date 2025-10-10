Does Saif Ali Khan regret his Kareena tattoo? Actor says, ‘I actually wanted something...'

Getting your partner's name tattooed on your body is often considered the ultimate symbol of a strong, committed relationship. Saif Ali Khan had grabbed all the eyeballs when he got his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name inked on his arms. However, during his recent appearance at Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, the Tashan star revealed that he never intended to get that tattoo and recalled the hilarious story behind it.

Saif Ali Khan reveals back backstory of his tattoo

During the episode, Akshay Kumar happened to reveal that an astrologer had already predicted Saif Ali Khan’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Twinkle Khanna joked, “We were all there when this was going on, and you went ahead and got her name tattooed on your arm. That was a bit reckless.” To this, the star explained the story behind getting this tattoo.

Khan quipped that he was pretty sure he wanted a tattoo, and he decided to get one on his shoulder. He was not sure about what he wanted to get inked and was discussing it with Kareena. He claimed, “Before I knew it, I had got a tattoo of her full name on my arm. I actually wanted something subtle on my shoulder.”

Saif Ali Khan on his ex-wife, Amrita Singh

In the same chat show, Saif even spoke about his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Talking about why it failed, the actor said that 21 is a young age and many things change. He further praised his ex-wife and emphasised how important she was in his life. She helped him understand his way through the film industry, as well as understand quite a few things.

“Her contribution and help at that time were quite invaluable. It’s a pity, things didn’t work out," Saif shared candidly.

He further added that his ex-wife is a wonderful mom and even called himself lucky. He even said that Singh is wonderful. “I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough. We usually speak about important things, and usually when I’m in a hospital bed, which is actually quite often. So yeah, it’s a regular kind of contact."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are happily married now and are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King official announcement be made on November 2? Netizens decode Siddharth Anand’s cryptic post