Sonu Nigam continues to sing in tune despite man charging at him during concert; Netizens react to viral video, ‘Arijit ne sahi kaha tha…’

This isn’t the first instance of an overly enthusiastic fan or troublemaker rushing the stage and approaching a performer. However, Sonu Nigam handled the situation remarkably well, continuing to sing even after a man charged at him during a recent concert. One fan commented on the viral video, stating, "Arijit ne bilkul sai kaha thaa Sonu nigam ji kabhi besura gaa hi nehi sakte".

In a viral video circulating on social media, Sonu can be seen performing Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte from Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Suddenly, a man rushes onto the stage, approaching Sonu in a threatening manner, but the singer deftly sidesteps him. Security swiftly intervenes, subduing the man and dragging him off the stage while visibly confronting him.

Throughout this commotion, Sonu and his team maintain the performance, while the singer continues to sing without missing a beat.

Netizens were quick to praise the singer and flocked to the comment section. One person wrote, "Wo sb thik h.. Sur yahaan bhi ni bigda guru ji ka". One user mentioned, "That was absolutely amazing! How did Sonu avoid the guy and keep singing perfectly?? Legend for a reason!".

While one person commented, "Sonu sir kitna active hain aur sur ke kitne pakke itni tez cut maarke bhage ki lekin zara sa bhi 20 se 19 ni hua". One person wrote, "Dusre singers hote to, kam se kam adha ghanta gyan dete, drama karte, ak admi ke karan pure audience ka nuksaan karte, but sonu ji wow".

One person wrote, "Phir bhi surr se nahi hata Sonu Nigam". One user wrote, "Majal he jo Sur tass se mass hojaye". Someone wrote, "Sir handled the situation... If someone else were there, he/she would have stopped singing but Sonu sir kept on singing and despite jumping not even a single note moved. That's why he is called LIVING LEGEND".

Numerous social media users expressed their admiration for the singer and flooded him with affection. Security swiftly removed the intruder and was seen confronting him physically.

