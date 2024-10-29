Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude to Delhi Police amidst claims of chaos and mismanagement at Dil-Luminati tour concert; ‘These nights wouldn’t…’

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made the weekend memorable for Delhiites with his Dil-Luminati concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, many social media users reported chaos and mismanagement during the event. Now, the GOAT singer has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share joyful photos with the Delhi Police, expressing, "These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication."

Delhi came alive with Diljit's electrifying performances on two consecutive nights, drawing massive crowds. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) were buzzing with captivating concert visuals, showcasing the event's energy.

Following the Delhi leg of his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit took to X to express gratitude to the Delhi Police for their effective crowd management and support.

The post reads, "Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert. These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! DilLuminati".

See the post here:

While fans of the singer relished his performance, several expressed dissatisfaction with the concert's organization. Siddharth, a concertgoer who attended the October 26 show, aired his frustration on social media platform X, describing the event’s management as “absolute chaos.”

Despite having paid Rs 15,000 for premium Gold Pit tickets, Siddharth felt that basic arrangements were lacking. Although he was excited to see the Punjabi singer perform live finally, he found the experience overshadowed by multiple issues, remarking that “Diljit was amazing, but his concert was not.”

Advertisement

Siddharth reported that problems started from the outset. Gates, which were scheduled to open earlier, did not allow entry until about 5:30 PM, with the main event delayed until 8 PM.

Adding to his frustration, there was no opening act, instead, attendees were left to watch repeated ads from Zomato and Kingfisher on the screens. “Why make us wait for hours if nothing’s happening?” he questioned.

See the post here:

The Dil-Luminati Tour is set to keep fans entertained across India, with upcoming shows planned in cities such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the acting front, Diljit recently announced his role in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he’ll star alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He is also set to appear in Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Varun and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s concert leaves JLN stadium in poor condition, Delhi athletes frustrated: ‘Ye aukat hai India me sports ki’