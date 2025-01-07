Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Closing: Aashiq Abu's quirky-thriller-drama heads for a good Rs 30 crore closing

Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu and starring a host of accomplished actors, is at the business end of its run. The movie opened to low numbers but was carried by the strong word of mouth it got. Despite competition from big movies like Barroz, Identity and Marco, Rifle Club did well to hold its own. After around 20 days, the movie's collections stand at Rs 27 crore gross worldwide (Rs 16.50 crore gross from Kerala Box Office) and it should slowly creep its way to Rs 30 crore unless it releases early on digital.

Rifle Club is the highest grossing movie for director Aashiq Abu; significantly more than his movie Virus which grossed Rs 20 crore. It is also his first movie to gross over USD 1 million from international markets. Thanks to the social media buzz that the movie generated because of the acclaim it got, it got lucrative OTT offers and that will help the movie make good profits. For movies like Rifle Club, the money from digital platforms is not just an added bonus. Many-a-times, it takes care of the budget of the movie too.

For a movie industry like Mollywood where films with rich content are highly appreciated, the revenue from digital streamers can help build an even stronger movie infrastructure. The film budgets will increase and many young and talented filmmakers who wish to make it big, will get the opportunities that they deserve. Unlike other movie industries where the revenues get absorbed by the biggies associated with the movie, Mollywood will make sure to spend lavishly on the film's production. 2024 was a terrific year for the industry and they plan to only get bigger in the times to come, now that pan-India acceptance for their films is increasing.

