Stree 2: Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana calls director Amar Kaushik ‘bully from Kanpur’: ‘He can insult you very badly’

Abhishek Banerjee had a box office bonanza this August with the release of his two movies Stree 2 and Vedaa. He recently spoke to PTI and decoded what makes Stree as a project stand out from others and it’s intriguing. Abhishek said that while the director Amar Kaushik becomes a bully, actors make fun of each other so that the best output can come out.

“Amar bhai (brother) is a bully from Kanpur,” said Abhishek adding that even if he pretends to be a distinguished gentleman, he arrives with a Kanpuriya vibe. Banerjee added, “He can insult you very badly about your humor, and acting. He could be like 'Abey, kya kar raha hai ye? Ye kahan se seekh ke aaya hai (What are you doing? Where did you learn this from'?) So, you're always on your toes.”

The 39-year-old added that the actors on set are very comfortable with each other and don’t shy away from jokingly making fun of each other. "What works for us is that we can be very ruthless towards each other and we can really make fun of each other,” Abhishek Banerjee said adding that actors on Stree sets can really laugh at each other if someone’s improvisation is bad and it's not funny.

He added that on other film sets this doesn’t happen because they feel insulted but here everyone takes it as a cue to do better. “When you are so naked in front of your co-actors, that's when the best lines come,” Abhishek added while acknowledging that they make sure to not take this freedom for granted and maintain a self-triggered decorum.

Our on-screen Jana further said that veteran artist Pankaj Tripathi is effortlessly good at what he does and can even make thin air funny. “Sometimes I'm just laughing by looking at the things he does," Banerjee added.

Having said that, as discussions around who should be credited for Stree 2’s success intensify, Abhishek says that all actors associated with this project are ‘very secure’. "And even if we are insecure, we say everything out loud. Like, I would do that a lot on song shoots and say 'Mujhe center frame chahiye' (I want to be centre frame) just to irritate my co-actors,” Banerjee signed off.

