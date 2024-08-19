The Buckingham Murders: Teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta’s thriller to release on THIS date

The wait is finally over as the teaser for The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be released on August 20, 2024. Bebo took to social media to unveil a new, intriguing poster from her mystery thriller and announce the teaser date. The excitement for The Buckingham Murders has surged with the arrival of this new poster, heightening anticipation for the suspense thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the poster, Khan is shown walking against a city street backdrop. The actress wears a black overcoat, grey pants, and black heeled boots. She also sports maroon-dyed hair, which adds to the anticipation for the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa Kapoor have previously collaborated on various projects, and with this film, they are delving into the world of Hansal Mehta, a distinguished director known for his expertise in mystery filmmaking. Mehta's directorial works are celebrated for their compelling storytelling, where the truth is gradually revealed, leaving a profound impact on viewers.

The anticipation continues to build, as the teaser for The Buckingham Murders is set to be released on August 20, 2024, offering a closer glimpse into the film's suspenseful and engaging elements.

The Buckingham Murders is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on September 13, 2024. The film boasts an impressive cast inclufing,Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

On the work front, Bebo will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. On May 24, Rohit announced the completion of the Kashmir shooting schedule with a striking photo of Ajay Devgn, also known as OG Singham.

Interestingly, Arjun will be taking up the role of an antagonist, which has already raised expectations amongst the fans. The multi-starrer will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

