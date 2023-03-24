The iconic 3 Idiots trio is hinting at a sequel and the starcast is breaking the internet with their reactions

With Rajkumar Hirani's popular classic 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi made history on the big screen in 2009. Since the launch of the social drama and the record-breaking success, there have been numerous demands for a sequel from all over the world. Well, what do you know? 14 years later, it seems as if a sequel is on the rise.

You must be living under a rock if you missed out on this piece of information but not to worry, we got you covered! It all started with the video doing the rounds on Instagram that shows all three leads from 3 Idiots, none other than Amir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi are seen together at a press conference that sure looks like an announcement on the sequel.

But wait, there’s more and this is the exciting part. Netizens are losing it with the reactions for the star cast that is MISSING from this. Yes, you heard that right. Kareena Kapoor Khan AKA Bebo started this conversation on Instagram as she reacted to this news on her profile sharing her disappointment and well, FOMO. Watch the video below:

If that wasn't enough, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey, Mona Singh have all weighed in on the matter and the FOMO IS REAL!!! The reactions on their profiles are sending us in a tizzy and we can’t keep up. Fans have got their Sherlock hats on and are eager to get a confirmation, but one thing is for sure, something cool is brewing and it sure looks like a reunion or a sequel is on the way.

What do you think? Our guess is as good as yours. ;)