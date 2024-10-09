Triptii Dimri shares her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary starved himself to get into Qais' mindset; remained in character even after finishing shots

Imtiaz Ali's presentation, Laila Majnu, has gained a cult status among its fans over the years. Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the 2018 film was re-released in theaters on August 9, 2024, due to popular demand. Triptii recently revealed that her co-star Avinash starved himself to get into Qais' mindset and remained in his character even after finishing shots.

During a new podcast with The Ranveer Show, Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working with Avinash Tiwary in their film, Laila Majnu. Triptii was in awe of Avinash's dedication to his role as Qais/Majnu.

The Laila Majnu actress shared that Avinash gave his "500 per cent" to the 2018 film. She revealed that her co-star first shot the sequence of Qais learning about Laila's death before his other scenes in the movie.

"Usko koi nerve dikhani thi (on face), kuch toh uske dimaag mein usne plan kiya hua tha (Avinash had to show a nerve on his face so he had something going on in his mind), so he was starving himself to get into his mindset and be Majnu. He would talk like Majnu also off-screen," the Animal actress recalled.

Triptii stated that she learnt a lot from him during the making of Sajid Ali's directorial.

The Bad Newz actress also discussed shooting scenes with Avinash Tiwary when his character goes into the Majnu phase. Recalling the bed scene from the climax, Triptii remembered that watching him as Majnu in the sequence was quite "heavy". She called him a "fabulous actor" and expressed that he remained in his character even after the shot was cut.

Triptii noted that it is a "joy of acting" that an actor gets to live the moment of his character and be in their story.

Triptii Dimri also spoke about a scene of Laila Majnu where Avinash as Qais falls on his knees while seeing Laila after a long time. Referring to it as the "difficult scene" for herself, the actress remembered that she was bound to cry in the sequence as Avinash was quite pure and honest with his performance.

Laila Majnu portrayed the story of Layla and Majnun in a contemporary style. Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz in August, and Avinash featured in Madgoan Express earlier this year.

