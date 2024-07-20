Ulajh actor Janhvi Kapoor discharged from hospital after suffering food poisoning; dad Boney confirms ‘she is much better now’

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Ulajh. But amid all the pre-release promotional events, the actress fell sick and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on July 18. But thankfully, the actress is all hail and hearty and has finally returned home after getting treated for food poisoning.

On July 19, the father of the actress, actor, and film producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that she is out of danger and doing well. Read on!

Janhvi Kapoor returns home after being hospitalized for food poisoning

The fans of Janhvi Kapoor got worried when news of her getting urgently admitted to the hospital went viral. But the good news is that a day after getting medical attention for severe food poisoning, the young actress returned home on July 19.

While talking to Zoom, her father Boney Kapoor gave an update about her health and shared, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.” A couple of days ago, the actress was seen having a blast at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

About Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Janhvi kickstarted the year by sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the romantic sports drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. While Sharan Sharma’s directorial movie received mixed reviews, Kapoor’s method dressing to promote the movie became the talk of the town.

Her next project is Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures, the spy thriller film showcases how a young IFS officer tries to untangle the knots of a dangerous personal conspiracy and thrives amid all the politics plotted against her, away from home.

The trailer of the upcoming thriller was unveiled on July 16, making fans curious about Kapoor’s role as Suhana Bhatia. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2024. The actress also has Devara: Part 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar in the pipeline.

