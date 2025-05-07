Unbothered by online chatter Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli step out for dinner date days after his infamous like on Avneet Kaur’s pic; VIDEO

As much as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli prefer to keep their lives private, their immense popularity on social media keeps fans intrigued by their public appearances. Now, just days after Kohli made headlines online for accidentally liking Avneet Kaur ’s pictures, a video of Anushka and Virat has gone viral as the couple stepped out for a dinner date in Bengaluru.

A video circulating on the internet shows the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arriving at a popular eatery in Bengaluru, reportedly located on MG Road. In the video, the loving husband is seen fulfilling his husbandly duties as he patiently waits for his wife to get out of the car.

After the Sultan actress stepped out of their swanky ride, she made her way toward the restaurant while Kohli followed closely behind. According to a fan page, the video is from the couple’s outing on Tuesday, May 6.

For the occasion, the actress looked stunning in a white jumpsuit with her hair half tied. She carried a small bag, while the cricketer kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black track pants, white sneakers, and a matching cap.

The couple’s recent outing comes just days after Virat Kohli made waves online for accidentally liking pictures of popular social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur on a fan page. What seemed like a harmless like sparked significant chatter online, with many users making special references to his wife, Anushka Sharma.

In response to the growing speculation, the cricketer issued a clarification, urging internet users not to read too much into the incident. Without directly mentioning Kaur, he wrote in a post: “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

On the professional front, Virat is currently occupied with the ongoing IPL season. His next match is scheduled against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, 2025, in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Anushka has taken a break from films to focus on her personal life and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

