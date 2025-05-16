‘Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma just a rhythm of mutual support’: This glimpse into couple’s recent years will touch your hearts

Virat Kohli recently made a shocking announcement about his retirement from test cricket. Fans and celebrities shared emotional posts in which they praised his stellar career. Amid this, a heartwarming post has surfaced on the internet that revealed what Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma’s recent years together have been like. It suggested that they were a ‘rhythm of mutual support.’

On May 15, 2025, Hanuman Dass, founder of Go Dharmic, posted an old picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Talking about Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, he said that seeing the cricketer step away touched the hearts of millions. He shared that Virat gave it his all to the game.

Dass further mentioned that the player was choosing to follow his heart with this decision. “This isn’t an ending but the beginning of something more aligned, more inwardly free, even more courageous,” he wrote.

Coming to how he has witnessed Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma together, Dass shared, “Perhaps I’m one of the few genuinely joyful about this decision! In recent years, I’ve seen how @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma walk together. No performance. Just a rhythm of mutual support, kindness, and grace.”

He continued, “Maharajji said, ‘The heart never grows old.’ And I see that truth in both of you.”

The post further showered love on Virat Kohli for being an inspiration. It read, “Virat, you’ve inspired not only with your talent, but through your discipline, devotion, and your willingness to evolve through every struggle.”

Hanuman Dass added, “As you walk into this next chapter, may you and may we all stay close to that inner flame that guides us. Let your purpose arise not from expectation, but from the indwelling spirit of the heart.”

Touched by the post, Virushka left red heart emojis in the comments section.

After his announcement of test cricket retirement a few days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they departed for Delhi. They sought blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan.

