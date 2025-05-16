'I am married to the greatest...': When Anushka Sharma praised Virat Kohli in way every man would manifest

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rule the hearts of millions of fans and they deserve every bit of the love they have gotten. While Anushka has been one of the best actresses in Bollywood, Virat is hailed as one of the top cricketers in the world. But more than that, it's the love and respect both of them have for each other that makes them a power couple. "I am married to the greatest man in the world," said the actress once on being told she was married to the greatest batsman alive. Now that’s the kind of manifestation every man does.

During an interview with Film Companion, Anushka Sharma was asked about how she and Virat Kohli manage to have a zen-like attitude while being in the most challenging professions. While responding to the question, the actress said that she and the cricketer don’t attach themselves to their professions and the success or failure that comes with them. "We don't see ourselves like that. If we started to see ourselves in that way, then there's something really wrong in the nature of our relationship," she said.

Anushka further added that in real life both of them were "very simple people" who were "very awkward" with the fame they had. "We don't embrace the stardom and fame and that's why we connect so much," she said while adding that they often want to be in their "cocoon." The actress also went on to call her and Virat the male and female versions of each other while mentioning that they lead a "very spiritual life."

Anushka was also joined by co-star Varun Dhawan, who opened up about being a huge fan of Virat Kohli during a later part of the conversation. When the host mentioned that she was married to the greatest batsman alive, Anushka said, "I am married to the greatest man in the world."

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film featured her in the lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She was supposed to be seen in former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which got delayed.

