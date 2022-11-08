Varun Dhawan opens up on his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction: ‘ I am doing much better’; Deets inside

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is keeping busy nowadays owing to his upcoming film Bhediya promotions. The film features Dhawan alongside actor Kriti Sanon in lead roles and is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Amidst such high-scale promotions, Varun recently opened up about his health condition and shared his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction

A few days ago, the Badlapur actor said that he is suffering from a rare health condition-Vestibular Hypofunction–wherein the balance system in your inner ear is unable to function properly.

In the latest update on Monday evening, Varun said that he is doing much better than before and thanked his fans and well-wishers for the same.

Varun tweeted, “Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energized to get back to 100 percent.”

“To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan,” tweeted Varun.