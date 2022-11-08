Varun Dhawan opens up on his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction: ‘ I am doing much better’; Deets inside
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up on how his health is keeping up nowadays, especially with his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction. And now, we have the latest update for you.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is keeping busy nowadays owing to his upcoming film Bhediya promotions. The film features Dhawan alongside actor Kriti Sanon in lead roles and is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Amidst such high-scale promotions, Varun recently opened up about his health condition and shared his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction
Varun Dhawan’s latest health update
A few days ago, the Badlapur actor said that he is suffering from a rare health condition-Vestibular Hypofunction–wherein the balance system in your inner ear is unable to function properly.
In the latest update on Monday evening, Varun said that he is doing much better than before and thanked his fans and well-wishers for the same.
Varun tweeted, “Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energized to get back to 100 percent.”
“To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan,” tweeted Varun.
Varun Dhawan and his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction
While speaking about how situations in life have changed after Covid-19, Varun told India Today, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."
He further added, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."
On the work front, Dhawan will star next in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
