Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's comedy film

Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial venture, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hit the screens today (October 11). Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as leads, the comedy entertainer is clashing with Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra at the box office. Touted to be a '97% parivaarik' film, Rajkummar and Tripti-starrer is set against the backdrop of 1997. Before you book your tickets to watch Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, don't miss these Twitter reviews about the comedy film.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are cast as a newly married couple in the film. The couple decides to record a video of their first night (suhaagrat) together for the future. However, the twist comes in when their CD gets stolen. Let's take a look at how netizens are reacting to Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

An X user called Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video a "rollercoaster of laughter". The user praised Rajkummar Rao's performance and Triptii Dimri's comic timing.

"Full Rollercoaster of laughter. @RajkummarRao at his best, #TriptiDimri comic timing," read the tweet.

One X user felt otherwise about the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The user felt that the film was "underwhelming" unlike its hilarious trailer.

"#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo is film se umeed thi yaar, par jo comedy thi trailer mein ho gayi, film to underwhelming hai," read the tweet.

An X user liked Rajkummar and Triptii-starrer and called it a "one-time watch".

"Movie is good and a one time watch..entertainer and comedy #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo #TriptiiDimri #TriptiDimri #RajkummarRao," the user tweeted.

One X user called Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video "entertaining" while suggesting that the comedy film has many twists and turns. The user loved Rajkummar and Triptii's respective performances in the movie.

A cine-goer wasn't impressed with Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The X user liked Vijay Raaz's acting and called Triptii Dimri's performance the "weakest" in the film.

