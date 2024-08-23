Vidhu Vinod Chopra opens up on daughter Isha’s battle with bipolar disorder: ‘My job was to take on her stress’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most renowned filmmakers we have in Bollywood. His past works continue to remain favorites of many. Not many know that his daughter Isha is suffering from bipolar disorder. Her book Finding Order In Disorder has paved the way for many dealing with this disorder to find a ray of hope. The filmmaker recently spoke about dealing with this emotional journey, and how he manages to take on her stress and bears it.

In a candid conversation with Times Of India, Vidhu Vinod Chopra admitted that when he first heard that his daughter was unwell, he was shocked. He called their family doctor who according to him played a significant role in raising Isha. It was he who diagnosed Vidhu’s daughter with bipolar disorder.

“Thanks to his guidance, I understood that it’s a condition like any other, and we needed to fight it together as a family,” stated the filmmaker. Talking further about his daughter’s condition Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that when Isha was in Pune, she had a good guru. It was then that he realized that art really helps. He added that a person gets so involved in the art that the mind shuts off all distractions and this works.

He also added, "My job was to take on her stress. That’s the first thing the caretaker or family should do. I hate to make this comparison, but since I am writing a fantasy, I have to say it: like the Sagar Manthan, the family has to take the poison out of the mind of the family member who is suffering, hold it, and bear with it."

On the work front, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s last directorial 12th Fail became quite the talk of the town. The film starred Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in lead roles. It was a story based on the real-life incidents of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi.

