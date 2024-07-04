Rajkummar Rao and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr set to star in action thriller Maalik? Here's what we know

Actor Rajkummar Rao and 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr are reportedly set to co-star in an action movie titled Maalik, directed by Pulkit. Filming for the movie is scheduled to commence in September 2024. Read on for more details!

Rajkummar Rao and Medha Shankr to share screen space in Maalik

According to a Mid Day report, Srikanth actor and 12th Fail actress have teamed up for a comprehensive action thriller, Maalik. Reports indicate that Rao has eagerly accepted the lead role in Maalik. The film is seen as an organic progression of the actor's interest in exploring a fresh persona.

A source familiar with the project stated, "While Raj has established a niche with his strong performances, he has yet to cultivate the image of a mainstream hero. In his upcoming films, he aims to delve into this area.

Maalik is described as an "emotion-driven, action entertainer" that will present Rao with a fresh perspective. His character will involve performing "high-octane stunts," marking a departure from his typical dramatic roles. In preparation for the physical challenges of the role, Rao has reportedly started training to develop a more muscular physique.

Regarding Medha Shankar, the report characterizes her role as a gentle, intelligent, and sensitive actor who complements Raj's character perfectly.

More about Maalik

Director Pulkit, renowned for his film Bhakshak, will direct Maalik. The action-packed shooting is slated to commence in September and will unfold in Lucknow and Varanasi, the chosen locations for the narrative. Pulkit aims to wrap up filming within a concise three-month start-to-finish schedule.

Rajkummar Rao on the work front

Meanwhile, Rao was last seen in Srikanth, which received positive responses from fans and critics alike and will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 5, 2024.

Next up, the actor stars in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri. The makers have positioned this film as a family entertainer with a unique storyline. The team promises it will deliver a hilarious cinematic experience, bringing back the essence of the '90s.