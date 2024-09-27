Vidya Balan REVEALS she still lives in rented house with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur; ‘We looked at around 25 houses but…’

Recently, Vidya Balan shared at an event why she and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, continue to live in a rented home. She mentioned that they went house hunting but ultimately decided on a rental space due to the comfort it offers. During the event, the actress also elaborated on her reasons for choosing to stay in a rented house, despite having some reservations about it.

At an event, The actress revealed that once she went on a house hunt when she married film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. She shared, “We looked at around 25 houses but couldn’t agree on any.” Eventually, they discovered a house they both liked, but it was a rental—something she wasn’t comfortable with. “I always said, ‘I don’t want to stay in a rented house.'”

After struggling to find their perfect home, they revisited the same property and decided to rent it. The Kismet Konnection actress explained her reason behind the same, noting that it was rare to find a garden and a sea view in such a densely populated city. She joked that the arrangement worked well for the couple, as their landlord is happy “earning a fat cheque” from the deal.

Vidya Balan expressed that finding the ideal home is determined by fate, stating that one can sense ownership upon entering a house. She reminisced about her house-hunting experience with her mother about 15 years ago, revealing that she was looking for a location closer to her work in Bandra or Juhu to avoid the lengthy commute to Chembur.

During her search, the actress found her ideal home, but it exceeded their budget. However, she remembered how her mother motivated her to concentrate on managing the EMI, which ultimately facilitated the purchase. She mentioned that upon entering the house, it felt like it belonged to her, conveying that the acquisition seemed meant to be.

On the work front, Balan was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ilena D'Cruz, Senthil Ramamurthy. The romantic-comedy released on April 19, 2024 and now is available on Disney Plus Hotstar for online streaming.

