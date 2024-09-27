Taaza Khabar Season 2 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s show

Taaza Khabar Season 2, featuring Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar, premiered on September 27, 2024, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The YouTuber-actor earned accolades for his role in the series. Given Bhuvan's experience portraying various characters on his YouTube channel, taking on another role seems quite manageable for him.

With the show returning for its second season and if you’re considering watching it this weekend, we’ve gathered some Twitter reactions below to help you determine if it's worth your time.

10 Tweets to read before watching Taaza Khabar Season 2:

One netizen applauded the second season and wrote "@Bhuvan_Bam bhaiya kya mast webseries banai hai , what a acting , what a cast. Javed Jafri sahab ne Aag barsa di apni acting se aur aap poora ka poora volcano ho , Vasya Bestest series of the year #TaazaKhabar".

Someone wrote, "When they said "jindagi badi ajeeb hai kv kv maut s shuru hoti hai" they really mean it.. vasya ka to pata nh #taazakhabars2 hamare liye vardaan hai To the entire team @Bhuvan_Bam @Rohitonweb #Bhuvanbam Watch now."

One user wrote, "@Bhuvan_Bam @Rohitonweb Season 2 is a job well done. From production quality to dialogues and music, the scale has significantly improved. Binged the whole season, story got me hooked throughout. It's been 8 years and this growth feels like a personal achievement Kudos!!".

One person mentioned, " Just completed watching taaza khabar S2 ep1 F**k bro I'm screaming @Bhuvan_Bam you can't do this YOU FREAKIN GOAT."

One person wrote, " #TaazaKhabar2 starts off exactly where we left it and is EQUALLY GOOD! There are enough thrills for you to keep YOU HOOKED THROUGHOUT.#BhuvanBam 's success makes me happy as he was the first ever YT channel I subscribed Congrats to the whole team for another winner of a season".

One person wrote, "Just fished watching #TaazaKhabarS2 My man @Bhuvan_Bam rocked the OTT platform again Watching you grow feels so special and great Keep it coming Bhuvan #TaazaKhabar2 #TaazaKhabarS2".

Someone wrote, " Vasya : Adat hai meri..sehro ko hila dene ki And @Bhuvan_Bam you proved it !!!! Season 2 of Taaza khabar Is a blast .. totally unexpected!!!! Congratulations to the whole team !! #TaazaKhabar2 on @DisneyPlusHS".

One person wrote, "Taaza khabar season 2 is not watch worthy season 1 is extremely aisa lagta hai forcefully kahani add ki didn't like it kuch episode doesn't make any sense jaise politician segment boring baseless senseless storyline this is very worst".

Starring Bhuvan Bam as Vasya, Taaza Khabar Season 2 revolves around a billionaire who bets everything on a single match and ends up losing all his wealth. Alongside his team, which includes Madhu, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shazia by Nitya Mathur, Mehboob portrayed by Deven Bhojani, and Raja Chaturvedi played by Prathamesh Parab, Vasya faces the fallout of his loss.

As they attempt to reconcile their situation, Jaaved Jaaferi's character, Yusuf, arrives to confront Vasya. The twist is that Vasya, who once received breaking news, finds himself starting over, as nothing seems to work in his favor. The narrative explores whether circumstances will ultimately change for him.

