WATCH: Abhay Deol turns coolest DJ as he makes everyone dance to his tunes during Kolkata gig

Abhay Deol has charmed the audiences with a variety of roles over the years. From Dev D to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he has delivered several memorable performances. Well, everyone is akin to the actor’s acting prowess, in his latest post the actor went on to flaunt his DJ skills.

Abhay Deol grooves with the audiences as he turns DJ in Kolkata

A while back, Abhay Deol dropped a video on his Instagram handle from a disc. In the video, the actor was seen turning into the coolest DJ in Kolkata. Dressed in a black t-shirt paired with cool eyeglasses, he was seen standing behind the platform and taking over the console.

The actor himself was also seen enjoying and grooving to the electrifying music that he played, while the crowd cheered and danced along with him. The short video clip is enough to give an insight into the fun evening hosted by Deol.

Take a look

Expressing his delight over the same, the actor wrote in the caption, “The place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancin. Kolkata, you are definitely lit. Some snippets from the night, listen with headphones on if you want to get a glimpse of my set.”

Fans' reaction to the post

As one can anticipate, fans thronged the actor’s timeline reacting to the post. A fan exclaimed, "If you aint playing paradesi or Nayan tarse !!! I ain't dancing," another fan appreciated him stating, "I was there, the music was superb, Looking forward to having you with us soon," while a third fan quipped, " From BPL (Bum Pe Laat) to BPM (Beats Per Minute) we all grew up Switching smooth," and another fan hyped up the actor writing, "You have got moves" and another fan wrote, " You have got moves. "

Abhay Deol celebrates 13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A while back, celebrating 13 years of one of the most celebrated films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the actor shared a post requesting for its sequel to Zoya Akhtar. With a series of unseen pictures from the sets, the ZNMD actor wrote, "@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad"

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhay will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki which also stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. The film is backed by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

