WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli take Shah Rukh Khan route as they arrive in Mumbai; find out how

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most celebrated pairs in the country. They are always obsessed with each other and support each other in every way. The actress is spotted many times cheering for her hubby and his team at the stadium during matches, and we are so obsessed with them. Now, the duo returned to Mumbai in style and took Shah Rukh Khan’s route. Confused? Well, they used umbrellas to shield their faces, just like King Khan often does.

Advertisement

In a video now going viral, Virat Kohli is seen stepping out of the airport in complete style. The cricketer looked dapper in a simple t-shirt paired with white trousers and a green cap. He is also seen holding a mask in his hand and hiding under umbrellas as soon as he exits.

Soon, Anusha Sharma is also spotted coming out of the private airport dressed casually in a white t-shirt, black trousers, and sunglasses. She too followed suit and hid under umbrellas just like Shah Rukh Khan. A perfect King Khan style moment it is! As soon as the video was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Bengaluru. The video of them enjoying a dinner date at a popular eatery on MG Road went viral within no time.

In the video, the cricketer is seen truly showing some classic husband duties, patiently waiting for the Zero actress to step out of their car and then escorting her to the restaurant. Anushka looked absolutely gorgeous in a white jumpsuit and carried a small bag, while Virat kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black track pants, and sneakers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cricketer recently grabbed headlines for accidentally liking Avneet Kaur’s pictures on Instagram. Soon, he took to social media and clarified the incident, stating, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

Do you love Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as a couple? Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma reveals having dinner at 5:30 PM with daughter Vamika for THIS reason: ‘I started to see the…’