WATCH: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover get clay impressions of daughter Devi's tiny hands and feet

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating for a while, the duo got married in 2016. In November 2022, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their baby girl Devi to the family. The new parents are enjoying the new phase of their lives to the fullest. They keep sharing glimpses of their adorable daughter on social media. On Monday evening, the couple took to Instagram and shared a cute video of getting their munchkin's hands and feet cast in wax. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover get Devi's hands and feet cast in wax

In the video, Bipasha is seen holding her daughter who is donning a pink dress. The couple decided to preserve Devi's childhood memories in the most special way. Without revealing Devi's face, impression artist Bhavna Jasra got her hands and feet cast in wax. The couple along with their daughter also posed for the pictures. Along with the video, Bipasha and Karan, in a joint post, wrote, "Devi came into our lives as our cherished blessing from above & as parents we want to preserve all her beautiful childhood memories. The feel of her tiny hands & twinky toes is something we always want to enjoy & a big thank you to @bhavnajasra for ensuring that we always will. This honestly is the best gift a parent can give to themselves & their child. #makingmemories #bettertogether #monkeylove #gratitude #ourbabygirl #blessed." Have a look:

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the video. A fan wrote, "This is so cute ." Another fan commented, "Awwwwwwww i was waiting for this." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Work front Karan is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. India's first aerial action film Fighter is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

