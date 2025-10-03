Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns heads with her fashion look at sister Anshula’s engagement; Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor attend

Pinkvilla had recently exclusively revealed that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with baby number 2. The actress, who is already a mother of a boy with hubby Anand Ahuja, is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actress was snapped for the first time after this news broke, and we love how effortlessly beautiful she looked in an Indian attire as she attended her sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement party.

Sonam Kapoor arrived in style for Anshula Kapoor’s engagement party

Sonam Kapoor always makes heads turn for her fashion game, and this time too, she did not fail to achieve that. The Delhi 6 star stunned in a mustard colored ankle-length gown with balloon-style ends over white sheer stockings. She completed her look with a similar colored full sleeve jacket.

Although it was not yet visible but one can surely not miss out on that pregnancy glow on her face. Sonam completed her look with a bun and minimal makeup.

The entire Kapoor family was present to celebrate Anshula Kapoor's big day. Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and others.

More about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy

As per the source close to the actress, Sonam is already in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and this news has brought immense happiness and joy to both families. The sources close to the couple further confirm that the announcement might be made soon.

Currently, the couple is spending all their quality time with their son, Vayu, and making sure that they don’t miss anything about his childhood.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently based between London, Delhi and Mumbai, as they have been prioritising spending time together while Sonam eases back into work commitments.

Although there has been no official confirmation from either the actress or her families about the same but we bet this news is the beginning of yet another happy chapter for the Kapoor and Ahuja family, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child.

ALSO READ: Was Alia Bhatt the first choice for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari? Shashank Khaitan reveals TRUTH