Karan Johar calls out Raanjhanaa re-release with AI editing, supports Aanand L Rai: ‘Aapki morality nahi hai…’

Raanjhanaa is once again in the headlines thanks to Karan Johar’s recent comments. In a chat with Komal Nahta, he shared that making changes to a film without the approval of the director is immoral and may set the wrong precedent for the talents to come. The Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer, which has time and again received praise for its work, received a happy ending in the altered AI version that was seen in the re-release. The studio behind the film, Eros, is being blamed by director Aanand L. Rai for making unilateral changes, which they deny, calling it a ‘legal reinterpretation’.

Karan Johar commented on the fiasco, saying, “This should now be contractual. If the producer owns 100% of the film, then he or she has the right to do whatever they want. But he or she has to have a moral dilemma about it. Today, I own every IP [that I created], but if I have to do anything to the film, I call the director of the film. So when it’s not contractual, it has to be moral. Agar aapki morality nahi hai, agar aap ek director ke vision ko badal rahein ho, release kar rahe without his or her consent, then that is not right.”

(If you’re not moral, if you’re changing a director’s vision and releasing the film without his or her consent, then that is not right)

Karan Johar gave his opinion on the spat as well as what should’ve been done, supporting the director’s dislike towards the alterations made without his agreement. “His job is to call Aanand L. Rai jiski vision thi voh, jiski wajah se aap yeh kar rahein ho aaj, it’s your moral responsibility. You should call everybody who made that film special. It’s the right thing to do. Aur kya hi ukhaad liya aapne change karke. Aisa nahi hai ki us film ka bahut bada business hua. Because it’s inauthentic. AI has to be used for its absolute worth. Jo natural hai woh jyada chalega”

(You should call Aanand L. Rai, whose vision it was, and because of whom you were able to do this. What did you achieve by changing [the ending]? It’s not as if the film made a lot of money. What’s natural will always work more).

Previously, apart from Aanand L. Rai, stars of the film, Dhanush and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub expressed their disappointment with the changed version for the re-release.

