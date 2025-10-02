EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Jimin SHUTS DOWN solo music demands during livestream: ‘BTS is most important to me’

BTS’ Jimin wore an all-black fit for his Dior show appearance as the brand ambassador for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Oct 02, 2025 | 10:20 AM IST | 183K
Jimin took over the Christian Dior fashion show for the Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week, at Les Tuileries on October 1, 2025, in Paris, France, with a chic look that bared his abs and paraded them for the world to gawk at. Soon after, he returned to his hotel to turn on a livestream and interact with his fans. Sharing about the group’s plans for working together on their spring 2026 album, he added how the team had been going hard at it. Comments asking about his possible return as a soloist were spotted by the singer, who then made it clear that his focus was on BTS music at the moment. 

Jimin opens up on solo music plans while working on BTS’ comeback album 
The Dior show in Paris was graced by BTS member Jimin’s presence, marking his first fashion appearance since his military discharge in June. After making practically everyone wide-eyed with his look, the star went on Weverse for his first solo livestream in 2 years.

Looking at the many requests in the comments section, speaking about his individual music releases following the success of FACE and MUSE, he decided to address them once and for all. “There are some (comments) asking when my next solo [music] is coming out. But as you know, Bangtan (BTS) is the most important to me and that's what I gotta do, so.. [we’ll get to it] later.” His words promptly silenced any questions about putting his own interest before that of his team, and made it clear that he would surely drop more solo music, but after working on the BTS album, releasing it, and touring around the world to promote it. 

“Next year, after its [album is] out, I'll have to go around meeting you guys [on tour],” he added about holding shows in the coming year, BTS’ tour after 7 long years. 

