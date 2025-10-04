BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai have The Summer I Turned Pretty moment at Incheon airport, find out how

An iconic pop culture moment just broke down at the Incheon International Airport, and we could only wish to be the fly on the wall for this one! On October 4, 2025, the South Korean airport became another star-studded affair as swarms of photo journalists, fans, and bodyguards, as well as K-pop label staff members, crowded for the right spot to snap away. Three of the biggest stars of the country strutted into the airport as BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and EXO’s Kai, all with alleged romantic connections, flew to France for individual appearances at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

V, Jennie, and Kai were spotted at South Korean airport at the same time

It’s a known fact that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai used to date in the past. Agencies of both K-pop superstars admitted to their romantic relationship and left the mouths of their fans agape. However, their busy schedules brought an end to the dating phase. Only a few months later, news of their breakup surfaced on the internet.

A couple of years later, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie began to be interlinked to each other. With alleged photos of their Jeju vacation and a walk to the River Seine in 2023 making rounds online, the opinions were divided. Neither of their labels commented on the dating rumors, and the military enlistment of Kim Taehyung put an end to the speculations. However, post his discharge, the rumors resurfaced and haven’t calmed down so far.

Now, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and EXO’s Kai were all spotted at the airport within hours of each other, all traveling to Paris for Celine, Chanel, and Lacoste, respectively. The timings of their spotting at the airport make us believe that they must be on the same flight, and fans have now termed this moment, The Summer I Turned Pretty K-pop version, in line with the viral show starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno. Their love triangle is being compared by fans online, despite the BTS member and the BLACKPINK member never actually confirming their relationship.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V drops whopping 14.2 billion KRW in cash for new luxury Cheongdam-dong apartment